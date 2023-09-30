Three arrested in K’taka for tearing up banner during Eid Milad procession

Vijayapura, (Karnataka) Sept 30 Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested three persons regarding tearing up of a banner during the Eid Milad procession in Vijayapura district.

The arrested persons are identified as Yaseen, Mohammad and Sohail.

The accused had torn the banner containing the picture of BJP local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. It was put up to wish about the Ganesh festival. The banner also had pictures of lord Ganesh and Shivaji Maharaj.

Later, the video of the tearing of the banner went viral on social media. Raaghu, a supporter of MLA Yatnal had registered a complaint with Gandhi Chowka police station in Vijayapura in this connection.

The BJP party leaders had also staged a protest in this regard demanding the arrest of the accused persons near the office of the Deputy Commissioner. They claimed that this was an attempt to spoil communal harmony in the city.

The protestors claimed that the Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated without giving room for any untoward incident and the group of youths during the celebration of Eid had intentionally torn the banner containing the photos of Hindu gods and insulted them.

The police have taken up further investigation.

