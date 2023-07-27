Three arrested in UP for circulating rape video online

Meerut, July 27 Three people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district or circulating a video of raping a minor girl on social media.

The main accused, identified as Shakir, and two others, who made the video, were arrested but a fourth accused is still at large, Circle Officer (Kithore) Rupali Roy Choudhary said.

A case under the POCSO Act and sections of the IPC was registered against the four accused at the Kithore police station in Meerut on July 24, Choudhary said.

A case of rape under section 376 of the IPC was also registered against the main accused, she added.

After the objectionable video surfaced on July 23, the rape survivor’s brother approached the Kithore police along with the girl.

The Circle Officer said the girl and the accused belong to different villages.

Shakir made a false promise of marriage to the girl and took her to a field for the alleged crime. Three other men also reached the spot and caught them there, the officer added.

While Shakir ran away, the others made an objectionable video of the girl, beat her and chased her when she tried to escape.

They threatened the girl that they would make the video viral if she spoke about the incident, according to the police

The girl kept silent for three months and narrated her ordeal to her brother when the video surfaced on Sunday.

