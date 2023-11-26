Three Bangladeshis nabbed in Bengal’s Murshidabad for illegal entry

Kolkata, Nov 26 Three illegal immigrants were arrested from a village near the India-Bangladesh International Border in Murshidabad district on Sunday, said police.

They were arrested in the Kamarpara village under Ranitala Police station in Murshidabad. The villagers on Sunday morning traced three unknown persons loitering in the area. Being suspicious of their body-language, the villagers informed the local police station.

The police intercepted them and during interrogation it was revealed that all of them were Bangladeshi residents who had entered India illegally after crossing the barbed fencing at the International Borders in the district. None of them had valid documents or papers for coming to India.

The three persons arrested have been identified as Jalem Sheikh, Noor Alam and Iran Sheikh. All of them are residents of Rajsahi in Bangladesh. Four mobile SIM cards were recovered from their possessions.

The police have arrested and booked them under the charge of illegal immigration and criminal conspiracy. The police were interrogating them to find out the reasons for entering India illegally.

