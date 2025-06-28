Three BJP leaders' son inducted in RCA as party MLA Jaideep Bihani removed from convenor post

Jaipur, June 28 In a major shake-up within the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government has reconstituted the ad hoc committee, removing BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani and appointing Deendayal Kumawat, President of the Sawai Madhopur District Cricket Association, as the new convenor.

The new five-member committee includes the sons of three prominent BJP leaders.

Mohit Yadav, son of Alwar District Cricket Association President and MLA Jaswant Yadav, and Ashish Tiwari, son of Rajya Sabha MP and Sikar District Cricket Association treasurer Ghanshyam Tiwari, have been inducted as members.

Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar, son of Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and President of the Jodhpur District Cricket Association, has been reappointed to the committee.

Pinkesh Kumar Jain, Secretary of the Pratapgarh District Cricket Association and a BJP media cell member, is also among the new appointees.

The committee, with a three-month tenure, has been tasked with conducting the RCA executive elections by September this year.

The previous committee, formed on March 28 last year, after dissolving the RCA executive failed to hold elections despite being reconstituted five times.

The Bihani-led panel had six members, while the newly formed one has five.

Internal disputes had plagued the last committee.

Jaideep Bihani had publicly clashed with members Dharamveer Singh and Ratan Singh.

In response, Bihani was called a "dictator" by Dhananjay Singh, Dharamveer Singh, and Ratan Singh.

Allegations of misuse of BCCI funds also surfaced during his tenure.

Bihani had scheduled a general body meeting in Pushkar for June 20, but it was cancelled on June 18 following intervention by Chief Minister Sharma.

The cancellation further fueled speculation of an impending overhaul in the RCA's ad hoc committee -- a move that has now materialised.

