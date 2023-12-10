Three booked for beating, making obscene video of minor maid in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 10 A woman and her two sons have been booked for allegedly beating, touching inappropriately, and making a objectionable video of their 13-year-old maid in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The police that the suspects even got the maid bitten by a dog and had also locked her in a room.

On Saturday, the girl’s mother managed to free her with the help of some people and reported the matter to Sector-51 women police station.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the employer would often beat her daughter with an iron rod and hammer.

The woman’s two sons even stripped her, recorded a video of her in the nude, and touched her inappropriately.

According to the FIR, her employer also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this incident.

The victim is originally a native of Bihar. Her mother told the police that in June with the help of one of acquintances, she managed to get her daughter as a maid at the house of Shashi Sharma, a resident of Sector 57.

"My daughter was employed there at a salary of Rs 9,000 a month, to live with them and work in the house but she had received only first two months' salary. On several occasions the family refused to allow me to meet my daughter and she was restrained from talking to anyone on the phone," the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint the woman and her two sons have been booked on charges of causing hurt and outraging the modesty of women, cruelty to children, and criminal intimidation, as well as relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor