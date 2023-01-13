Three caught on camera setting motorcycle on fire to damage house, Delhi Police registers case

Delhi Police has registered a case after three youth allegedly set a fire outside a house in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi by pouring some flammable liquid on a motorcycle and a cycle.

The police saw CCTV footage from a camera installed in the neighbourhood following a complaint by the affected family. The incident occurred on January 8 night.

Police officials said a case has been registered against three unidentified people who set a motorcycle and bicycle on fire outside the house and fled away.

"We received a complaint from Nafees, a resident of Vinay Park in Bhajanpura, about fire engulfing the outside area of the house. We registered a case on the basis of the victim's statement," the official said.

They said the complaint was received on Thursday.

Nafees told the police that on January 8 night he was sleeping with his family when suddenly they noticed fire outside the house and they fled to safety.

The victim said the next day he saw footage from a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood and was shocked to see that three youth "poured some flammable liquid" on a motorcycle and bicycle, setting them on fire.

Police officials said they are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigation is being carried out.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor