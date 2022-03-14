Three charred to death in Mizoram farmhouse

Aizawl, March 14 At least three people including a 14-year-old girl were charred to death after a major fire broke out in a farmhouse in Mizoram's Suangpuilawn village, the police said on Monday.

As per the officials, the fire broke out late Sunday night in Aizawl district, killing the three on the spot and damaging the entire farmhouse and a vehicle that was parked nearby.

The victims included the farm's caretaker Vanlalmawia, 58, his 14-year-old daughter Zorinmawii and the farm owner Lalmuankima, 51.

All the three bodies were burnt beyond recognition and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway, a police official said.

According to the police, the basement of the farmhouse was filled with electrical equipment, cooking gas, oil, old vehicle tyres and wood leading to the inferno.

