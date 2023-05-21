Three children drown in a river in Tripura, one critically ill

Agartala, May 21 In a tragic incident, three children - two boys and a girl - drowned in a river and another boy was critically ill in Tripura's Khowai district on Sunday, officials said.

A police spokesman said that while taking bath, the three children aged about 6 to 12 drowned in the Khowai river. Six-year-old Ayan Das was rescued by his grandfather, who was accompanied by all the four children.

The Tripura Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with some local residents fished out the bodies of three children from the river and sent them to a government hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the spokesman said.

