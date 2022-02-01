Three children killed after room ceiling at brick kiln collapses in Baghpat

Three children were killed after the ceiling of a room at a brick kiln fell on them in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, said the local administration.

"Three sisters died after the ceiling of the room collapsed. Two children aged 15 and 12 years and a two-month-old girl died in the incident," said Raj Kamal Yadav, District Magistrate, Baghpat.

"They are survived only by their mother. Her financial situation is not good. We will try to get her all the help possible from administration," he said.

The District Magistrate also informed that the investigation in the matter has started and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor