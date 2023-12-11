Three criminals evade capture, fire shots in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 Three criminals, suspected to be involved in heinous incidents, fled after firing shots in the air when a police team went to nab them in north Delhi’s forest area, an official said on Monday.

Sharing the details, the official said on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m, an information was received by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Timarpur police station that three suspicious persons were roaming in the heavily bushed area near Nala and they might be involved in previous incidents in the area.

“The SHO, who was near the area, responded along with his team and saw three persons in the dark and jungle area of Dheerpur and started pursuing them on foot,” said the senior police official.

However, the miscreants, seeing the police, ran away after firing in the air and taking advantage of the darkness and thick jungle.

“Legal action is being taken. Combing and search is being conducted for the persons,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor