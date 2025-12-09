Three critical after blast at Balco plant in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Dec 9 Three workers were seriously injured after an explosion at Bharat Aluminium Company Limited's (Balco's) GAP (Green Anode Plant) in Chhattisgarh's Korba, triggering panic among employees present at the site.

The blast took place late on Monday night. Oil leakage is suspected to be the possible cause behind the explosion. During the incident, the workers suffered severe burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said there was a sudden loud noise inside the plant, followed by heavy smoke.

The explosion created panic across the facility, prompting the arrival of the security team, which moved swiftly to bring the situation under control.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Balco police station.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

Initial information points towards a technical fault in the machinery as a possible reason behind the accident.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the company management regarding the incident.

The latest blast comes barely two months after a major mishap was narrowly averted at the Balco plant on October 8, when a two-decade-old electrostatic precipitator (ESP) structure collapsed inside the production premises.

The ESP, which was installed during 2004-05, suddenly gave way during operational hours, sending a loud crash echoing across the unit.

The electrostatic precipitator, functioning as a dust and ash filter in the plant's production system, had been in continuous use for nearly 20 years. Initial inquiries had suggested that age-related weakening of the structure may have contributed to its sudden collapse.

The recent explosion has once again brought Balco's safety practices under sharp scrutiny.

It may be recalled that the plant had also witnessed a chimney collapse earlier, which had raised similar concerns over compliance with inspection schedules and the effectiveness of response systems.

