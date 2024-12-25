Three dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge in Nainital, rescue operations underway

Nainital, Dec 25 In a tragic accident, three people were killed and several others injured as a bus carrying 27 people plunged into a 1,500-feet-deep gorge on the Bhimtal-Ranibagh road in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday.

The bus was en route from Almora to Haldwani when the incident occurred on the Ranibagh road.

Rescue operations were initiated immediately by the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the fire department, with significant assistance from locals. However, the steep terrain has made the efforts challenging.

Using ropes, the rescuers and locals carefully aided the injured, carrying them on their shoulders to safety.

The injured were provided first aid before being rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhimtal. Fifteen ambulances have been dispatched to Haldwani for further medical assistance.

As of now, 24 passengers have been rescued, and operations are still underway to ensure no one is left behind.

Videos of the incident show the bus was shattered on impact.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed the local administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami stated, "The news of the bus accident near Bhimtal is very saddening. The local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

Further updates on the incident and the condition of the injured are awaited as rescue efforts continue.

Last month, in a similar incident, at least 20 passengers lost their lives when the bus they were travelling in, was careened off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Almora district.

Among the victims were several children, heightening the tragedy of the incident.

The bus, transporting passengers from Garhwal to Kumaon, was reportedly overloaded at the time of the accident.

