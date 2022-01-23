Three Delhi police personnel in CBI net for accepting graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an inspector, a head constable and a constable posted at Kalindi Kunj Police Station in Delhi in a bribery case of Rs 39,000, as per a press note issued by the investigative agency on Sunday.

Earlier, based on a complaint, a case had been filed against the inspector and the head constable.

It was alleged that the inspector had sought a bribe of about Rs 39,000 through the head constable from the complainant.

Further, it came to light that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 500 per square yard for allowing the construction of a boundary wall of plot area measuring around 132 square yards at Madanpur Khadar Extension in Delhi under Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

Later, the accused had reduced the demand to Rs 300 per square yard (about Rs 39,000).

CBI laid a trap and caught the constable who received the bribe amount of Rs 39,000 from the complainant in the presence of the head constable. Both the inspector and the head constable were also caught, the agency said.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of arrested personnel. All the arrested accused will be produced before a court in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor