Three detained in Gurugram over suspected honour killing

Gurugram, March 7 The Gurugram Police have detained the father, uncle, and brother of an 18-year-old girl who had allegedly gone missing over a month ago.

Some sources alleged that the girl's family members strangled her to death and burnt her body in the Aravali range in the Sohna area on February 3.

However, the police are yet to confirm if the girl was killed. They have registered a missing case based on a complaint filed by the girl's family at the Sohna Sadar police station.

The police have so far detained Balbir, the father of the missing girl, her uncle, and her brother. A search is on for the remaining two suspects, the police said.

According to reports, on January 31, the girl had gone to attend her computer class. After she did not return home, her family members lodged a missing complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station.

However, on February 2, her 'lover's' family reportedly handed over the girl to her family.

Some sources claimed the girl was murdered on February 3, as the family members were against her love affair.

On the day of the incident, the accused reportedly took her to the Aravali range and strangled her to death. Later, her body was burnt to destroy evidence, the sources claimed.

"We have registered a missing person's case based on the complaint filed by the family members of the girl. We have detained three persons for questioning. Whether the girl is missing or she has been killed will be known only after a detailed investigation. We are also waiting for the FSL report," Siddhant Jain, DCP (South), told IANS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor