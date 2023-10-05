Three die, six seriously ill in Patna after returning from pilgrimage

Patna, Oct 5 Three of a group of pilgrims, who went from Patna to Gupta Dham in Sasaram to worship Lord Shiva last month, died on Thursday and six others fell critically ill.

Their family members had admitted them to different private hospital where three, identified as Rakesh Yadav, 35, Ramnath Yadav, 30, and Sanjay Kumar, 45, died.

Sumit Kumar, one of the devotees who went to Gupta Dham, said: "A group of 13 members went to Sasaram via train on September 10 and reached there on September 11. After that, we went to Chenari block from where we started climbing on the mountain to reach Gupta Dham Shivling to worship Lord Shiva. During the journey, we consumed water from well and rain water. We returned Patna on September 14. After one week, the health of 9 persons started deteriorating."

The family members admitted them to different private hospitals where three of them were died so far.

Following the deaths, the family members of the others are scared.

"The victims were admitted after complaint of high fever. During medical examination, it was appeared that the victims died due to liver and kidney failure," Kumar said.

Patna Civil Surgeon Dr S.P. Vinayak said: "Three deaths have taken place due to high fever. Exact reasons of deaths are yet to be ascertained. We have sent the dead bodies for the post-mortem examination and waiting for the report."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor