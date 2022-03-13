Three drown in Telangana lake trying to save each other

Hyderabad, March 13 A man, his son, and grandson drowned in a lake in Telangana's Warangal district on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Chinna Gurijala village in Narsampet mandal of the district. The deceased were identified as Krishnamurthy (65), Nagaraju (35), and Lucky (12).

Quoting the eyewitnesses, police said Krishnamurthy was washing his feet in the lake, when he slipped and accidentally fell into the water. His grandson who was accompanying him jumped into the lake to save him. However, both started drowning.

Nagaraju, who was also present nearby, rushed to save his father and son. He jumped into the lake but downed along with them.

According to villagers, none of them knew how to swim. Police rushed to the village and with the help of locals pulled out the bodies.

The tragic incident sent shock waves into the village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor