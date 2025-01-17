Three drown to death while bathing in Jharkhand’s Tiru Falls

Ranchi, Jan 17 In a tragic incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at Tiru Falls in Ranchi, three youth lost their lives due to drowning, police officials said. Among the deceased, two were siblings.

The victims were identified as Ashish Kumar and Ankur Kumar, residents of Hehal in Ranchi city, and Deepak Giri, a resident of the Chanho police station area of Ranchi. Their age ranged between 20 and 25 years.

The trio had gone to Tiru Falls for a picnic along with a group of friends. While bathing in the falls, Ashish ventured into deep water and began to drown.

In an attempt to rescue him, Ankur and Deepak also went into deep water and got swept away.

People present at the site raised an alarm, and local divers rushed to help but were unable to save the youths.

The police from the Burmu police station arrived shortly after being informed and coordinated efforts to retrieve the bodies with the help of divers. The youths were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Ashish and Ankur Kumar were the sons of Padmalochan Das from Hehal, while Deepak Giri was the son of Ashok Giri from Karakat village under Chanho police station.

Reportedly, Ashish and Ankur had recently celebrated the purchase of a new car and decided to visit the falls with their friend Deepak.

The tragic incident has left the families devastated, with the atmosphere at the site turning somber as relatives arrived.

The bodies were sent to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) for postmortem examination.

Tiru Falls, located in the Burmu police station area, is a popular picnic spot in Jharkhand, particularly from November to February a large number of people visit this place. However, the lack of adequate safety measures at the site poses a significant risk to visitors.

