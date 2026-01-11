Three drug peddlers arrested, contraband recovered in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Jan 11 Three drug peddlers were arrested, and contraband was recovered from their possession in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district, police said on Sunday.

"Continuing its sustained drive against drug trafficking, Sopore Police has apprehended three drug peddlers in separate NDPS cases across Police District Sopore, leading to the seizure of contraband substances and registration of multiple FIRs," police said in a statement.

In the first incident, Police Station Bomai established a naka on the Nathipora–Tujjer link road. During the check, a suspicious person attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Upon search, a 'charas-like' substance was recovered from his possession. The accused was identified as Umar Mohammad, a resident of Sheikhpora Tujjer.

"Accordingly, FIR No. 03/2026 under Sections 8/20 NDPS Act was registered at PS Bomai, and investigation was initiated," it added.

In another case, Police Post Warpora established a naka at Poultry Crossing, Dangerpora Road, where two suspicious persons attempted to evade checking but were tactfully apprehended.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated through these unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. In addition to this, police also attached properties created by funds generated through these activities.

These attachments of property are done after obtaining orders from the court of law.

Operations against drug smuggling are carried out simultaneously by local police and the security forces with anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

These coordinated operations are carried out to dismantle the entire support system of terrorism rather than focusing just on the gun-wielding terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor