Three flights diverted due to bad weather at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, Sep 26 Heavy rain lashing Hyderabad and its outskirts on Friday has affected flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad. Due to bad weather, three flights have been diverted so far, a spokesman of the international airport said here.

IndiGo flights from Kolkata (6E 6623), Mumbai (6E 6148) and Pune (6E 352) have been diverted to Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Traffic Police have advised Information Technology companies to consider Work from Home (WFH) on Friday in view of persistent moderate to heavy rains experienced overnight and the forecast of continued rainfall throughout the day.

Considering the safety, productivity, traffic congestion, and to ensure uninterrupted emergency services, companies may consider following the WFH mode, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

Traffic movement was slow since Friday morning at various points in the IT corridors of Madhapur and Gachibowli.

The traffic staff were on the ground at Masjid Banda to regulate movement to ease congestion. Commuters were advised to plan accordingly and drive with patience. Commuters were also urged to cooperate with the traffic police. The traffic movement was slow at Kondapur from Hafeezpet due to heavy traffic flow.

Hyderabad and its suburbs have been receiving moderate rainfall since Thursday night under the impact of a low-pressure system.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast moderate to heavy rains across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas.

An orange alert has been issued to GHMC with 50-85 mm rainfall expected in the next 24 hours. The GHMC has advised citizens to avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, report open manholes/catch pits immediately and stay away from electric poles/wires near water.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate thunderstorm with maximum surface wind speed between 41-61 kmph at isolated places in Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alerted Collectors of all districts to take all precautions in view of the heavy rain forecast for the next two days under the impact of a low-pressure area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor