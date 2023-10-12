Three foreign nationals held in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 40 cr

New Delhi, Oct 12 With the arrest of three foreign nationals, including two women, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has claimed to have busted an international drug cartel. Police have also recovered 6.044 kg of methaqualone drug and 2.058 kg of heroin, worth more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.

The accused were identified as Paul Joy (29), a native of Sierra Leone and presently staying at a rented house in Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Peace Ilobe (37), a resident of Edo State, Nigeria, and presently residing in a rented house at Krishna Puri and Stephen (45), a resident of Okagi, Nigeria and currently residing in a rented house at Mohan Garden.

According to the police, the Special Cell had received information about the involvement of several individuals of African origin in drug trafficking activities in Delhi.

“This information was further developed, leading to the identification of members of a drug cartel in Delhi. On October 6, specific information indicated that two women of African origin in Delhi would be coming near Shiv Murti in the Rangpuri area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. They were expected to have a shipment of methaqualone and intended to board a bus to Ahmedabad for drug delivery to contacts in Bangalore,” said Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m., the two women, identified as Paul Joy and Peace Ilobe, were seen with black backpacks near the entry gate of Shiv Murti, coming from Mahipalpur, and were subsequently apprehended,” said Dhaliwal.

A search of their belongings resulted in the discovery of 5.032 kg of methaqualone.

“Upon interrogation, both women disclosed their involvement in an international drug cartel led by individuals of African origin in Delhi/NCR. They revealed that they were planning to board a private-operated bus to Ahmedabad, from where they would take a bus to Bangalore for the methaqualone delivery,” said Dhaliwal.

They admitted to procuring the methaqualone from a Delhi-based African national named Stephen.

During the investigation, Stephen, identified as the main source of supply and the kingpin of the syndicate, was arrested from Mohan Garden on October 10.

“A search of his premises yielded 1.012 kg of methaqualone and 2.058 kg of heroin, bringing the total recovery of narcotic drugs in this case to 6.044 kg of methaqualone and 2.058 kg of heroin,” said Dhaliwal.

“All three arrested drug suppliers were extensively interrogated and admitted to engaging in drug trafficking for over two years. The women carriers mentioned that they transported drugs from Delhi/NCR to Bangalore and Mumbai based on Stephen's instructions,” said Dhaliwal.

Their modus operandi involved taking long-route interstate buses to Bangalore and Mumbai via Ahmedabad, boarding at locations such as Dhaula Kuan, Shiv Murti in Delhi, and Iffco Chowk and Rajeev Chowk in Gurugram.

“After delivering the consignments in Bangalore and Mumbai, the women carriers would return to Delhi by air,” the official added.

