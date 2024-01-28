Three found hanging in MP, probe underway

Bhopal, Jan 28 A middle aged couple and their son were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Sunday.

A purported suicide note, allegedly written by the son, suggested that he took the extreme step due to distress caused by a specific person.

Gwalior's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel identified the deceased as Jitendra Jha (50), his wife Triveni Jha (40), and their son Achal Jha (17) -- residents of Hurawali Colony under the Sirol police station area.

Police said that the bodies of the three persons were found dead when the police broke into the house.

“There were cut marks on the wrist of Jitendra. All the articles in the house were found intact,” the police said.

Police said Achal committed suicide and later his parents, upset over it, took the extreme step.

Police said that the forensic evidences have been collected and the investigation is underway.

Jitendra was a builder while his wife was a teacher in a school. Achal was a student of class 12.

