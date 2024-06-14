Three from Andhra Pradesh among Kuwait fire victims, one had landed the same night

Amaravati, June 14 Three workers from Andhra Pradesh are among 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait on June 12.

They were identified as Meesala Eswarudu, Molleti Satyanarayana and Tamada Lokandham.

While Eswaradu and Satyanarana were from West Godavari district, Lokandham hailed from Srikakulam district.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society said that arrangements were being made to send mortal remains to their native places after their arrival from Kuwait.

The huge fire in a seven-storey building in Mangaf, Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, claimed the lives of 45 Indians and injured 33 others.

The blaze reportedly started in the kitchen around 4 a.m. when most of the 195 migrant workers were asleep.

Of the three deceased from Andhra Pradesh, Lokandham had reportedly landed in Kuwait on the same night and reached the apartment. He was to join work the next day.

Lokandham’s family members tried to contact him on Thursday but his mobile phone was switched off. They then contacted the company which had recruited him and were shocked to learn that he was among those who died in the tragedy.

