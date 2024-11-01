Three generations of a family killed in Diwali night clash in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 1 A man, his son, and grandson were killed in a clash between two groups in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Salapaka village of Kajuluru mandal during Diwali celebrations on Thursday night.

Two groups attacked each other with knives, sickles and other sharp-edged weapons, police said, attributing the triple murder to an old rivalry between the groups.

Three generations of one family were wiped out in the shocking incident. Police found the bodies of the victims lying in a pool of blood with their heads smashed and sickles in their hands.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest the attack was sparked by old rivalries and derogatory comments made by the victims towards the families of the accused. A police officer said both groups were drunk and attacked each other following an argument over the comments made by one group against the other.

The victims were identified as Bathula Ramesh, his son Bathula Chinni, and grandson Bathula Raju.

Senior police officials rushed to the village, which was tense after the incident. The bodies were shifted for autopsy. Police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent further violence.

Police have registered a case and taken up investigations. The assailants fled after the attack and the police formed special teams to arrest them.

Meanwhile, two more incidents of group clashes have been reported from Guntur and Prakasam districts. Two youths were injured in a clash between two groups at a fast food centre in Guntur district. The incident occurred at Undavalli centre of Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district. According to police, the groups attacked each other with blades following an argument over some issue.

In another incident, two groups of students clashed in Prakasam district. The students from three engineering colleges attacked each other near Darimadugu. Few students were injured in the clash.

