Three held for assaulting students of DAV school in Patna

Patna, Nov 28 Three persons were arrested by Patna Police late on Monday night for beating students of a DAV Public School in city.

The incident happened on November 25 when two groups of students involved in a quarrel with each other and one of the groups hired three men to beat the students of another group outside the campus.

The victim student lodged an FIR against those three persons in Shastri Nagar police station in the city.

“As the matter was very serious, we have identified the accused and conducted raids at several places. Our team finally managed to arrest them,” said Dharmendra Kumar, SHO of Shastri Nagar police station.

“The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar alias Sonu Star, a native of Patel Nagar Patna, Ritik Singh, a resident of Sahar Bhojpur and Karan Kumar, a resident of Punaichak Patna. They were booked under relevant sections of IPC and produced before a judicial magistrate who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days,” Kumar said.

The school administration has also taken disciplinary action against those children who invited the accused inside the school premises for violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor