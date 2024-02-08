Three held for honey-trapping techie in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 8 Three people, including a 19-year-old woman, were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police for honey-trapping a techie here.

According to officials, the woman from MGR Nagar in Chennai got in touch with a 37-year-old software engineer who is working with an IT firm in a senior position and living with his family at Vyasarpadi.

After the two remained in touch over the telephone for the past six months, the woman invited the techie to her home on Tuesday, telling him that she was alone and that her parents were away.

He reached her home and once inside, the woman along with two youths overpowered the techie and demanded money from him. The gang threatened him that he would be stripped and his nude photo circulated in social media. They asked for Rs 40,000 but he transferred Rs 25,000 only by online digital mode.

He told the gang that he would pay them more money after arranging it from his friends and family, following which the gang allowed him to leave the home. However, the youth went straight to Vyasarpadi police station and lodged a complaint.

Police swung into action and arrested all three. The arrested are the woman, her live-in partner, Ezhumalai (24) and his friend, Krishnan (25).

All three were produced before the magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor