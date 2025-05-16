Three held for kidnapping minor girl in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 16 The Gurugram police have arrested three accused, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old girl, police said.

The minor girl was rescued within three hours of operation, police added on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Gagan and Sandeep, residents of Badarpur, Delhi, and Zahida, a resident of Kiranki, located in Sohna block of Gurugram.

According to the police, on Wednesday, a man filed a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station regarding the kidnapping of his daughter.

Upon receiving this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Sadar police station in Sohna, Gurugram.

Police took prompt action in the matter and recovered the kidnapped girl safely from Badarpur within three hours and nabbed the kidnapper.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused Gagan kidnapped the girl with an intention of getting the victim married to his younger brother, police said.

Apart from this, the crime branch team of the Manesar police have also arrested three accused with illegal weapons.

According to the police, the accused were wanted in the case of kidnapping and attempting to murder a person from Jhajjar with the intention of killing him.

The accused were identified as Nitin, Arjun, and Devender, all residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

They were nabbed from Garhi village on Wednesday.

The police team has recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

A case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at Gurugram's Sector-10 police station, police said.

In the previous month, a crime branch team of the Gurugram police had also arrested a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 in connection with the two murder cases that he had committed in Gurugram.

The accused was identified as Satyapriya Saini, a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who had been absconding since 2020.

According to the police, Saini had killed Satyaveer Singh Malik, who was the Sub-Inspector in the Cooperative Department, in January 2021.

