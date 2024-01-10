Three held for sexual assault on minors

Panaji, Jan 10 Three labourers have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly gang raping two minor girls in Collem-South Goa, police said.

Collem Police informed that the incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday .

The accused men have been identified as Sana Singh, 24, Jay Singh, 35, and Devlal Agariya, 22 -- all from Chhattisgarh, the police said.

“The accused persons are engaged in railway track work. They were arrested after the minor girls lodged a police complaint. We are further investigating the case,” police said.

