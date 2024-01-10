Three held for sexual assault on minors
By IANS | Published: January 10, 2024 06:02 PM2024-01-10T18:02:22+5:302024-01-10T18:05:02+5:30
Panaji, Jan 10 Three labourers have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly gang raping two minor girls ...
Panaji, Jan 10 Three labourers have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly gang raping two minor girls in Collem-South Goa, police said.
Collem Police informed that the incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday .
The accused men have been identified as Sana Singh, 24, Jay Singh, 35, and Devlal Agariya, 22 -- all from Chhattisgarh, the police said.
“The accused persons are engaged in railway track work. They were arrested after the minor girls lodged a police complaint. We are further investigating the case,” police said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app