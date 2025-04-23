Three held in Gurugram in separate cases of theft

Gurugram, April 23 In a crackdown against thefts, the Gurugram police have arrested three accused persons in different cases on Wednesday, police said.

The accused were identified as Akash, a resident of Kothi Muradganj village, Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh); Shubham Pandey, a resident of Bharma Bansi village, Siddharth Nagar (Uttar Pradesh); and Harsh alias KD, a resident of Khandewla, Gurugram.

The police team of Gurugram's Sector-10 Crime branch, arrested the accused Akash from Sector-17A market of Gurugram in the case of bike theft from the area of Sector-29 police station.

In the second instance, a crime branch team from Gurugram's Sector-39 nabbed the accused Shubham Pandey and Harsh from near IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram, in the case of bike theft from the area of Gurugram's Sector-50 police station.

During police questioning, the accused admitted to committing the crime of bike theft in the above cases, and Akash revealed committing one other incident of theft from Gurugram.

"From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that four cases in Gurugram are registered against accused Akash for robbery, snatching, and theft; three cases in Gurugram are registered against accused Shubham for theft; and four cases in Gurugram are registered against accused Harsh for theft and snatching," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The police team has recovered three bikes from the possession of the above accused.

Investigation of the cases is on, police said.

Meanwhile, a crime branch team of the Gurugram had recently arrested three accused of threatening victims for extortion.

The accused were identified as Amit Bhati alias Bobby; Lalit; and Karan, all residents of Bandhwari village in Gurugram.

The accused were arrested near Red Light T-Point on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Monday, police had said.

