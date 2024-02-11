Three, including CPI(ML) leader, shot at in Bihar's Siwan

Patna, Feb 11 Three persons, including a CPI(ML) leader were shot at by some men in Bihar’s Siwan district on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Ramgadhai village under Daraunda police station in the district and the SHO confirmed the incident.

The injured persons were initially admitted to the primary health centre in Daraunda and later shifted to the Sadar hospital in Siwan and one of them was further referred to PMCH in Patna after his condition became critical.

The police said that some men from the Ramgadhai village set paddy on fire on Saturday night. The paddy belonged to a person named Ramesh Kumar.

Hearing the incident, CPI(ML) leader Jayshankar Kumar went there to examine the situation and support him. As soon as he reached there and was interacting with Ramesh and his family, a group of men attacked them. They first brutally assaulted them and then fired shots at them.

Jayshankar Kumar, Sita Devi and her son Monu Kumar sustained gunshot injuries.

After committing the crime, the accused persons fled from the spot.

Sita Devi is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. She along with her son Monu Kumar had come to the village to meet the relatives on February 7.

Police said that the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor