Three including two children killed, 22 injured in tractor-trolley mishap in MP

Jhabua, Oct 20 A devastating accident late on Sunday night cast a shadow over the festive spirit in Semlakhedi Para village, as a tractor trolley plunged into the Datya Ghati gorge, leaving three people dead and 22 injured.

The incident occurred when the villagers were returning home after doing their Diwali shopping at the local weekly 'Haat' market. The deceased also include two children from the village, plunging it into grief on the eve of the festival of lights.

According to police the driver of the tractor trolley lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plummet into the steep ravine causing grievous injuries to the passengers.

The deceased were identified as Sepu Singh Dindor (25), Kamlesh Dindor (8), and Anil Dindor (12), all local residents.

Two others sustained critical injuries and have been rushed to Dahod in Gujarat for advanced medical care, while the remaining 20 victims are receiving treatment at community hospitals in Para and Jhabua district.

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic scene, with the overloaded trolley unable to navigate the narrow, winding path exacerbated by recent rains that had softened the terrain, ultimately falling into the ravine.

The injured ranged from minor bruises to severe fractures, reflecting the force of the impact. And rescue efforts were impacted by the darkness and the tricky terrain.

The injured persons have been identified as Sunita Dindor, Vitya Dindor, Bhanwar Dindor, Nazma, Bhagla, Shivani, Ashok, Vishnu, Ashish, Rajni, Sana, Devak Singh, Raghu, Leela Rashmi, Sapna, Ban Singh, Najbai, Ranjeet, Manisha, Kamna and Karan.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap, with preliminary findings suggesting possible overloading and driver error.

The tractor trolley, a common mode of transport in rural areas, was carrying over 25 passengers.

District officials expressed condolences and assured support to the affected families, including financial aid under state disaster relief schemes.

