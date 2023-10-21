Three individuals nabbed at Bengaluru airport with over 1 kg gold

New Delhi Oct 21 Within a span of two days, the airport customs have seized over 1 kg gold from three passengers, including a Malaysian national, at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, said an officer on Saturday.

According to officials, the trio passengers were nabbed on Friday and Saturday.

“An Indian origin lady passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur by flight attempted to smuggle 300.95 gm gold valued Rs17.9 lakh in paste form inside the blouse she was wearing but she was nabbed,” said a senior customs officer.

Another Malaysian origin woman passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur attempted to smuggle 578.27 gm gold valued at Rs 34.4 lakh in paste form by concealment in her rectum.

“An Indian origin pax coming from Kuwait attempting to smuggle 40 cut pieces of gold of net weight 254 gm worth Rs15,26,565 was held and one iPhone 14 pro max worth Rs 1,49,900 was also recovered. The said cut pieces of gold were concealed in packets of dry fruits,” said the officer.

