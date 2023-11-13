Three injured after bike hits divider in Delhi, one critical

New Delhi, Nov 13 Three people were injured after their bike hit a divider on Delhi’s Ring Road, an officer said on Monday, adding that one of them was critical.

According to police, on Sunday at 11:18 p.m. an information regarding the accident near Mayapuri Flyover was received at Kirti Nagar police station. “Acting on the call, the investigating officer reached RML Hospital where three injured, namely Madhurendra (20), Sandeep (21) and Dayanand (23), all residents of Naraina, were found under treatment,” said a senior police officer.

“One injured person Madhurendra got critically injured whereas the condition of Sandeep and Dayanand was stable. None of them was able to give any statement,” said the officer.

The officer further said that the initial probe suggests that the accident occurred after their motorcycle got disbalanced, hit the divider of the Ring Road and fell down causing injuries.

“A case has been registered at PS Kirti Nagar. Further investigation is on,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor