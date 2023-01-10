Three injured as driver loses control of bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 10 Three people, including a woman sleeping on the pavement, were injured when a cluster bus lost control near the Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi, said an official on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning. After the incident, the people pelted stones on the bus.

According to police, the accident occurred due to the brake failure and the bus went out of control.

The injured have been shifted to Jeevan Mala hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police teams were on spot and an investigation was underway, said an official.

Further details are awaited.

