Telangana Factory Blast: Three Injured in Explosion at Scan Energy Factory in Rangareddy District (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a factory in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday following an explosion. Three laborers sustained injuries in the blast, which occurred at the Scan Energy private industry in the Konduru Mandal center.

Details remain unclear about the cause of the explosion, which was followed by a loud noise reported by individuals near the factory. Videos show thick black smoke billowing from the facility.

#WATCH | Telangana | Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Kondurg, Rangareddy district. All the injured were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar. A case will be registered in the incident: Krishna, Sub Inspector, Kondurg… pic.twitter.com/ZkdHaCKqyM — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Firefighters and senior officials responded swiftly to the incident. Three workers are in critical condition and have been transferred to Shad Nagar for treatment.

Panic erupted in the area after the explosion. Firefighters and police personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze while conducting rescue operations. The possibility of individuals trapped under debris is being investigated.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.