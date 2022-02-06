Three intruders killed at international border in J-K's Samba

By ANI | Published: February 6, 2022 07:57 AM2022-02-06T07:57:02+5:302022-02-06T08:05:01+5:30

A total of three intruders were killed at the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

Three intruders killed at international border in J-K's Samba | Three intruders killed at international border in J-K's Samba

Three intruders killed at international border in J-K's Samba

Next

A total of three intruders were killed at the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

The BSF also recovered 36 kgs of drugs from them. Search is underway.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Border Security Force