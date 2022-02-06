Three intruders killed at international border in J-K's Samba

A total of three intruders were killed at the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

The BSF also recovered 36 kgs of drugs from them. Search is underway.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

