Three Jaish terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, May 15 Three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in Nader village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Officials said the three terrorists were later identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

This is the second encounter in the union territory within 48 hours.

Earlier today, Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps of the Army said on X, "On May 15, 2025, based on specific Intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire, and a fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress."

A gunfight had started between the security forces and the hiding terrorists on Thursday in the Tral area of Pulwama district’s Awantipora sub-division.

The Police said on X, "Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Following specific Intelligence inputs, security forces surrounded the Nader village of Tral tehsil to conduct searches. "As the security forces came close to the hiding terrorists, there was an exchange of gunfire, which is now going on," police said.

Today's gunfight comes two days after security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in an operation in the Keller area of Shopian district.

Of the three terrorists killed on Tuesday, the two slain terrorists were identified as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, both residents of Shopian. Kuttay, who joined Lashkar in 2023, was involved in a shooting incident at the Danish resort on April 8 last year, in which two German tourists and one driver were injured.

He was also involved in the killing of a BJP Sarpanch at Heerpora in Shopian in May last year. Shafi, who joined the terror group in 2024, was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer at Wachi in Shopian district.

On May 10, a ceasefire understanding was announced by India and Pakistan. However, the terrorists fired at the sentry post outside the headquarters of the White Knight Corps in the Nagrota area of Jammu district nearly two hours after the ceasefire understanding came into force.

India has made it clear that any act of terror within the country would be treated as an "act of war". The terrorists, aided and sponsored by Pakistan, killed 26 innocent people on April 22, including 25 tourists and a local in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The cowardly act was carried out by LeT terrorists, as per the security forces. This finally resulted in India avenging the murder of innocent civilians by precision strikes at terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

India has made it clear that the Indus Waters Treaty would continue to remain in abeyance, and no trade would be restored with Pakistan.

During Pakistani targeting of civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, more than 200 houses and shops have been destroyed, forcing hundreds of border dwellers to abandon their homes to seek refuge at safer places away from the line of fire.

These affected families are yet to return to their homes at the LoC as the security forces are busy defusing unexploded Pakistani mortar shells in the affected areas.

