Three Kidnapped Victims, Including Two Children, Found Dead Near Manipur-Assam Border

Days ago, six individuals went missing from a relief camp following a significant gunfight between militants and security forces. It is believed they were kidnapped by the militants. Reports indicate that three of them have been found dead near the Manipur-Assam border, including one woman and two children discovered by a river in the remote village of Jirimukh.

On November 11, militants attacked a police station in the Borobekra area, but security forces thwarted the assault, killing 11 militants. In their retreat, the militants allegedly kidnapped three women and three children from the nearby relief camp.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan reclaims bungalow occupied by uncle Pashupati Paras

A large-scale search operation is currently underway to locate the missing individuals. Meanwhile, candlelight vigils were held in Imphal and Jiribam on Thursday night, demanding the immediate release of those missing.