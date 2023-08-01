Three killed, 60 injured in Nuh violence, says Deputy Commissioner

Gurugram, Aug 1 At least three persons were killed and 60 others injured during communal clashes in Nuh district of Haryana, said Prashant Panwar, the Deputy Commissioner, on Tuesday.Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

According to the Nuh administration, those killed include two home guards of the Haryana Police and one civilian.

The police have registered 16 FIRs and the accused were also being identified, said Panwar.

The district witnessed communal clashes on Monday.

On Tuesday, a meeting was organised in the district under the chairmanship of Nuh District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar and acting Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Bijarnia.

The meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Camp Office in which people from both sides participated. It was also discussed in detail that such cases should not recur in future.

The administration appealed to the members of the two communities to encourage people to cooperate in legal process and also cooperate in getting the orders issued by the district administration implemented. The administration formed a committee comprising 20 members each from the two communities. The committee will help in enforcing peace and harmony.

"The culprits are being identified, the miscreants will not be spared under any circumstances. Violence will not be allowed in the district and full cooperation will be given to the police and administration in maintaining peace," the DC said.

"At present, the law and order situation is under control. Every aspect is being reviewed by the team of higher officials, strict action will be taken against the culprits. We appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration in further improving the situation and system. We also sought suggestions from the committee members present in the meeting to further improve the system," he added.

SP Narendra Singh Bijarniya informed that 20 companies of paramilitary force and 20 companies of police force have been deployed at different places in Nuh district.

Apart from this, a flag march has also been taken out by the police in the district on Tuesday morning, and in the evening again the flag march will be taken out. Adherence to Section-144 was being ensured.

"Curfew rules are being strictly followed. The miscreants will not be spared under any circumstances. We appealed to the general public that they should not pay heed to the rumours and if any untoward incident happens anywhere, they should inform the district administration immediately. People can inform about this on helpline number-112 and 8930900281.

"We appealed to the people of Nuh to fully cooperate with the district administration to maintain harmony across Nuh. At present it is very much important not to be involved in any rumours and maintain peace in Nuh," MLA Aftab Ahmed said.

In the meeting, MLA Aftab Ahmed, Waqf Board Administrator Zakir Hussain, former MLA Punhana Rahisha Khan, district heads Jan Mohammad, Tyeb Hussain Ghasedia and others were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor