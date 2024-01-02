Three killed Andhra road accident

Vijayawada, Jan 2 Three persons -- including a 19-month-old child -- were killed in a collision between two cars after one of them lost control following a tyre-burst in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Bandhapuram in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district.

A car which was heading to Visakhapatnam from Nandigama lost control after one of its tyres burst. After hitting the divider, the car went on to the other side of the road and collided head on with a car which was heading to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam.

The CCTV visuals show both cars colliding at a high speed. Police said that a total of 11 people were travelling in both the cars.

Three of the four persons travelling in the car heading to Hyderabad were killed in the collision. Mother, wife and daughter of one Subhash died on the spot. They were identified as Rama Devi (50), Diviya Priya (25) and Ganishka (19 months).

Eight others were injured and shifted to hospitals. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical.

