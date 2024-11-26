Three killed as 4 houses collapse after blast in MP's Morena

Bhopal, Nov 26 At least three people were killed and nearly half a dozen injured in a blast that occurred in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The blast happened late on Monday night. According to Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Sameer Saurabh, the blast occurred in a house and three adjoining residential buildings also collapsed under impact. However, the reason behind the massive blast remained unknown.

Officials also suggested that the number of toll and injured persons may increase further as four buildings collapsed and rescue operations were underway.

The incident took place at Rathore Colony on Tanch Road. The explosion occurred in the house of Munshi Rathore.

SP Saurabh confirmed that three bodies (all women) were recovered and rescue operations were on.

Residents claimed illegal crackers were stored in Munshi Rathore's house, which may have caused the blast, however, police said it would be too early to say what exactly caused the blast.

"The forensic team has arrived at the spot, but the debris is delaying the operation. What exactly caused the blast would be cleared only after the forensic team gives a report," Saurabh said.

He further stated that the primary focus was to clear the debris and rescue people trapped inside. Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities using JCB machines to clear the debris.

The deceased include Vaijayanti Kushwaha, her 45-year-old daughter Vimala Kushwaha, and Vidya Rathore (50) along with Pooja Rathorein a neighbouring house.

The injured were initially taken to Morena District Hospital and later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

SP Saurabh stated that the matter is under investigation.

Notably, this is the second such blast within one month in the Morena district. Two persons were killed in a blast that occurred in the firecrackers stored in a building located in a residential colony in October.

