Three killed as bus collides with car in Karnataka

Shivamogga, Jan 14 Three people, including two children, were killed in a road accident at Bharatipura Cross near Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 15-year-old Rihaan, nine-year-old Rahil, and 76-year-old Fathima, all residents of Shringeri in Chikkamagaluru district.

According to police, the tragedy occurred following a head-on collision between a car and a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus. All the victims were car occupants.

Three other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a total of six people were travelling in the car. The car occupants had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in Channagiri, Davanagere district and were returning home.

The RTC bus was travelling from Mangaluru to Raichur. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was mangled, and traffic was disrupted for some time. The front portion of the bus was also damaged in the incident, the police said.

The Thirthahalli Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

Last week, six people lost their lives in two separate road accidents reported in the Chitradurga district.

In the first incident, four young men, aged between 21 and 23 years, were killed after a car collided head-on with a truck near Hindasakatte village in Hiriyur taluk, police said.

In the second incident, a car travelling from Maharashtra towards Bengaluru collided with a truck near the bridge at Tamatakallu village in Chitradurga district. Two people travelling in the car died on the spot, and three others sustained injuries.

Three members of a family were killed on the spot while two others were injured in a road accident near Devinagar Camp in Karnataka's Ballari district last week.

The accident occurred when a car reportedly lost control and hit a roadside barrier before overturning.

