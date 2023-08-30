Three killed as car collides with mini-truck in Gujarat

Patan (Gujarat), Aug 30 Three persons, heading to a temple for prayers, died after their car collided with a mini-truck in Gujarat's Patan district early on Wednesday, police said.

The trio was heading to Chotila town in neighboring Surendranagar district when the accident occurred on the Sami-Sankheshwar state highway around 3 a.m., a spokesperson from Sami police station said.

The impact was so severe that the front section of the car was badly mangled.

The bodies of the victims, identified as Hasmukh Thakkar, 36, Pintu Raval, 27, and Dashrath Raval, 26, were extricated from the wreckage and taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

--IANS

