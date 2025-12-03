Three killed as car rams into divider in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Three people, including a boy, were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Telangana's Khammam district on Wednesday.

A speeding car rammed into a road divider on the national highway at Kishtaram in Sattupalli mandal.

Three occupants of the car died on the spot, while another person was injured.

The deceased have been identified as S. K. Sajid (25), Siddhi Sijoy (18) and Markatla Shashi (11).

The injured was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The car driver apparently lost control and hit the divider. The vehicle, which was heading towards Sattupalli from Chandrugonda, was completely crushed in the accident.

Police shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police believe that overspeed led to the accident. A police officer said they have registered a case and are taking up further investigation.

Meanwhile, a tipper ran amok in Hyderabad, damaging a few vehicles. The accident occurred on the Malakpet-Dilsukhnagar road around 1 a.m.

After losing control, the tipper jumped the road divider under the Hyderabad Metro bridge and hit a truck on the other side of the road. The truck then rammed into a bus.

However, there were no casualties in the accident that occurred near TV Tower Crossroads. Police said the tipper's brakes had failed, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the tipper fled the scene, leaving the vehicle. Police deployed the crane to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident in Hyderabad, two bodies were found in an auto-rickshaw under the limits of Chandrayangutta Police Station.

Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and took up the investigation.

Injections and syringes were found in the parked auto-rickshaw. Police suspect drug overdose as the reason for their deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor