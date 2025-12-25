Three killed as motorcycle rams into parked tractor-trolley in MP's Maihar

Bhopa/Maihar, Dec 25 Three young labourers lost their lives in a devastating road accident near the Gujra toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district.

A speeding motorcycle carrying the trio collided violently with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside close to the Indian Gas Agency under the Mukundpur police outpost of the district.

The impact was catastrophic, destroying the motorcycle completely and throwing the riders onto the road, where they succumbed to their injuries instantly.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Sodhia, Deepak Kol, and Nagendra Kol, all residents of Jamuna village, police officials said.

They were returning home after a day's work as labourers in Rewa when tragedy struck on the Bela-Govindgarh road near the Gujra petrol pump.

Preliminary police investigation points to high speed and possible negligence as the primary cause. Also, the trolley had no reflector on it.

Authorities are also probing whether the riders were under the influence of alcohol, a factor that could have impaired their judgment in the dark hours.

Upon receiving information, Tala police station officers promptly arrived at the scene with their team. The bodies were taken into custody, the necessary formalities completed, and sent to Amarpatan hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police are further examining why the tractor-trolley was stationed on the highway without adequate warning red reflectors, a practice that has become a recurring hazard. Local residents have expressed growing frustration over heavy vehicles parked on roadsides at night, which often lead to such fatal mishaps due to poor visibility.

Villagers have urged the district administration to enforce strict measures, including mandatory reflective signs, lights, or barriers for parked vehicles, especially on busy stretches. They have further urged the authorities to take immediate action, as during winters, dense fog adds to trouble for vehicle riders, more so in dark hours.

