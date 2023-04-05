Three killed as speeding car rams into truck in Assam

Guwahati, April 5 Three people were killed and two others injured when a speeding car rammed into a truck in Assam's Goalpara district early Wednesday.

All the victims were occupants of the car.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Dudhnoi area in the district when the car en route to Goalpara from Guwahati, ploughed into the truck from the rear.

When police arrived, they found a critically injured infant and a woman. They were rushed to a hospital which referred them to Guwahati Medical College.

The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam, Nur Islam, and Biki Baishya. Kalema Khatun and Muktar Hussain are the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor