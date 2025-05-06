Three killed, four injured in lightning strike near Patna

Patna, May 6 Three people were killed and four others were seriously injured after lightning struck Raghopur village, located on the New

The victims were cleaning wheat in a field on Monday night when a sudden thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain forced them to take shelter under a tractor-trolley. Lightning struck the area shortly after, killing three people on the spot, including a teenage boy.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said the incident underlines the growing threat of lightning-related disasters in Bihar, particularly in rural areas where people are often exposed to the elements while working in fields.

Bihar remains one of the most vulnerable states in India in terms of lightning fatalities. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), lightning accounts for 39 per cent of all natural disaster-related deaths in the country, with Bihar contributing a significant share.

As many as 43 deaths due to lightning have already been reported in April this year alone.

Local authorities and police reached the site soon after the incident and have launched an investigation. The state government offers an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who die in natural calamities.

The Meteorological Centre in Patna had issued a warning for thunderstorms, rain, and lightning in several districts ahead of the incident.

While the Disaster Management Department continues to conduct awareness campaigns, the tragedy highlights the persistent gap in preparedness and awareness in rural areas.

Officials from the Met department have urged people to avoid taking shelter under trees, in open fields, or near water bodies during storms. They advised seeking refuge in concrete or properly constructed buildings and avoiding outdoor activities, especially farming, during adverse weather conditions.

