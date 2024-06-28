Three killed in blast at a factory in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 28 At least three workers were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion in a factory in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Friday, officials said.

The blast occurred in the South Glass factory on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, about 55 km from Hyderabad.

According to officials, a compressor exploded at the factory, resulting in a fire.

Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the fire. Police and firefighters were engaged in rescue and relief operations. The injured were shifted to a hospital and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

The workers are said to be migrants from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi, directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he asked the Collector and officials of Revenue, Police and other departments to intensify rescue and relief works.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor