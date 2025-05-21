Three killed in car-DCM van collision near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 21 Three youths were killed and another injured in a collision between a car and a DCM van near Kuntloor village in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Hayatnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad around 5.45 a.m.

According to police, a car in which four persons were travelling collided head-on with a DCM van after the driver lost control of the vehicle near the AEGIS LPG bunk, close to Narayana College. Three of the occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth person was injured.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrasena Reddy (24), Chunchu Trinath Reddy (24) and Chunchu Harshith Reddy (23).

Alimeti Pavan Kalyan Reddy was injured in the accident and admitted to a private hospital in Hayathnagar.

Police shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

The police said the car was being driven at a high speed. The driver lost control of the car and collided head-on with the DCM van coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased and injured hail from Kuntloor village. The collision was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Hayatnagar Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another road accident, a few bus passengers were injured in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The accident occurred near Borrelagudem on the outskirts of Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred early Wednesday morning. A truck crashed into a bus, owned by a private travel operator, from behind. Another travel bus hit the truck from the rear.

Few bus passengers were injured in the accident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the busy highway. Police had to intervene and restore the traffic.

