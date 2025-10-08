Three killed in Chhattisgarh power plant as lift collapses midway

Raipur, Oct 8 Three workers died and seven others were seriously injured after a lift collapsed from a height of 40 meters at RKM Powergen Plant in Uchpinda in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.

The incident occurred while the workers were en route to repair the plant’s boiler, located in the Dabhra police station area of Sakti district.

According to initial reports from police officials, the lift was intended to ascend to a height of 75 meters. However, it malfunctioned midway and plummeted, resulting in the fatal accident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and all injured workers received first aid before being referred to Raigarh Hospital for further treatment.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that the injured are currently in stable condition.

The tragedy has triggered widespread concern and outrage among the plant’s workforce and local community.

Workers and families of the deceased are demanding accountability and compensation, raising serious questions about the safety protocols in place at the facility.

The state government has not issued any official statement in this regard so far. Eyewitnesses and insiders have pointed to possible lapses in safety measures, including whether the workers were equipped with proper gear and if technical experts were supervising the repair operation.

The incident has also prompted scrutiny of the plant’s management and the role of regulatory bodies.

Critics are questioning whether the Industry Department had conducted prior safety inspections and if the lift mechanism met operational standards.

The lack of clear answers has intensified tensions on the ground, with labour unions and worker groups calling for a thorough investigation.

Local authorities have launched a preliminary inquiry into the accident, and officials from the Industry Department are expected to visit the site.

Meanwhile, the RKM Powerget Plant management has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the incident or the concerns raised.

