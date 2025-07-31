Three killed in elephant attack in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 31 In a tragic incident, a wild elephant trampled three persons to death at Baghadharia village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Jhulana Dehuri (55), her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri (60) and one Sashi Sahu, all belonging to the same village.

Jhulana was plucking flowers near her home when she came across the wild jumbo. The elephant suddenly attacked the victim, leaving her dead on the spot.

Jhulana's brother-in-law Karunakar, who had gone to answer nature's call, rushed to her rescue after hearing her cries. He was also trampled to death by the jumbo at the spot.

Later, the wild elephant also attacked another villager, identified as Sashi Sahu, who sustained serious injuries.

The villagers immediately rushed the critically injured Sahu to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to Angul District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The tragic deaths of the trio led to a protest by the villagers, who staged a road blockade by keeping the bodies of deceased persons on the Old Cuttack-Sambalpur Road at the nearby Satamile Square, demanding compensation for the victims and action against the erring forest department officials.

Meanwhile, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia expressed grief over the deaths.

The Forest Minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The state government will provide adequate compensation to families of all the persons who lost their lives due to the elephant attack, and stringent action will be taken against the officials who neglected their duty. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, I have issued directions to the departmental authorities in this regard," informed Singhkhuntia.

As per the Forest Department sources, the Divisional Forest Officer of Dhenkanal has placed the concerned forester, Lusimita Singh, under suspension with immediate effect and attached her to Hindol Range.

The DFO also informed the reporters that disciplinary proceedings will be done against Singh pending approval from higher authorities.

